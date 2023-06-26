Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in Home Depot by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 8,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $300.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

