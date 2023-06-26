Secure Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 0.8 %

CVX opened at $151.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.