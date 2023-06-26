ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 891 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $229.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.28. The stock has a market cap of $430.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.