ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,086 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 189.5% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group raised its position in Verizon Communications by 25.0% during the first quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 13,899 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 27.7% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 913,338 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,520,000 after purchasing an additional 198,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 105.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $35.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.27. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $52.15.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

