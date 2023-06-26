SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires 173 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $186.07 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

