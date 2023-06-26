SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Price Performance

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $135.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.10 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

