Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $506,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 28,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

JPM stock opened at $138.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $405.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.71 and a 200-day moving average of $136.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

