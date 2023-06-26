Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 819 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.7% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.35 and its 200 day moving average is $102.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.41.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

