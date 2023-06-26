Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,007 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,099,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,210,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,782 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE LUV opened at $33.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

