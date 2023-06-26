S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.5 %

SPGI opened at $390.36 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $402.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $366.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,441 shares of company stock worth $5,948,167. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

