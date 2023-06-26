Spinnaker Trust Buys 265 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,052 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561. Insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Westpark Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.19.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $422.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $337.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.49. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $439.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 219.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

