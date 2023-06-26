Spinnaker Trust Purchases 2,617 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186,809,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

Alphabet stock opened at $123.02 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 877,364 shares of company stock valued at $30,371,135. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.



