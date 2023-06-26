Spinnaker Trust Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $300.81 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $302.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.65 and its 200-day moving average is $303.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

