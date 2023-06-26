Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,665,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Stewart Information Services worth $67,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STC shares. TheStreet cut Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Stewart Information Services from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of STC opened at $41.19 on Monday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $55.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.90 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Stewart Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,931,472. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,175 shares in the company, valued at $677,894.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 117,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,931,472. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Further Reading

