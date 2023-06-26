Summit Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.6 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $129.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.41.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.