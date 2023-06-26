Sweet Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $186.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.29. The company has a market capitalization of $256.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

