The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Holdings Decreased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 49,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $12.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.40.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $455.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.34 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

