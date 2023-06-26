The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.0% of Verum Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $300.81 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $302.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.65 and a 200-day moving average of $303.46.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.