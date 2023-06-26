The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 356,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.8% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $105,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after purchasing an additional 585,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,899,964,000 after purchasing an additional 607,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $300.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $302.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

