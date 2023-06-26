The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.3% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $300.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.46. The company has a market cap of $302.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

