The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Raised by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

NYSE:HD opened at $300.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.65 and a 200-day moving average of $303.46. The company has a market capitalization of $302.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

