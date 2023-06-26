The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Raised by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 316,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.7% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $47,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $148.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $349.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

