The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 4.9% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $148.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

