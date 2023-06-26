The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,502 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 406.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,796,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,653,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501,478 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,907,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,273,000 after purchasing an additional 468,658 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,484,341,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $59.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.76. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.709 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

