The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,072 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.27.

Walt Disney stock opened at $88.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.95. The stock has a market cap of $160.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

