The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,001 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after acquiring an additional 654,802 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $88.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.95. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.27.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

