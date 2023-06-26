The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,274,088 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,130 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $227,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 43,072 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 314,626 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in Walt Disney by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 34,520 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

NYSE:DIS opened at $88.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.95.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

