The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.8% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Dohj LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.27.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS stock opened at $88.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.95. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

