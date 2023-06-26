Threadgill Financial LLC Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Threadgill Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 11.7% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.0% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 24,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 70.6% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $102.40 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.67.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

