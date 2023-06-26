Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 121,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,552,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 92,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,619,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the first quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 167,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,421,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 580,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,207,000 after buying an additional 169,999 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 854,930 shares of company stock worth $29,996,488. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $122.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.21. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Alphabet Profile



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

