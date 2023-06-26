Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $108.38 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.31 and a 200-day moving average of $112.35.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

