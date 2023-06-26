Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Nucor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $153.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.24 and its 200 day moving average is $150.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

