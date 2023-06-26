Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE VLO opened at $111.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.21.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

