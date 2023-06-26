Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 895 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 277.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vale by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Vale by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VALE opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VALE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

