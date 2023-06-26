Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Takes $212,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 111.2% during the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $262,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 142,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,127,000 after buying an additional 24,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $106.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.19. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

