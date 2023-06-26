Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,099 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $2,090,000. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock opened at $59.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $207.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,525.14.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

