TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells $70,050.66 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $70,050.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,321.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE TRU opened at $74.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.86. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $90.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.69 million. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on TRU. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,620,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,079,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 117,475.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,760,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,564 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,195,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,616,000 after buying an additional 1,281,942 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

