TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells $70,050.66 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $70,050.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,321.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE TRU opened at $74.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.86. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $90.08.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.69 million. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on TRU. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,620,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,079,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 117,475.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,760,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,564 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,195,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,616,000 after buying an additional 1,281,942 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
