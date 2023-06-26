Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.3% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,204,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,444,000 after acquiring an additional 777,494 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 421.8% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $102.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.67. The stock has a market cap of $414.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.