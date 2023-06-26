Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 854,930 shares of company stock worth $29,996,488. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

Alphabet stock opened at $122.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.21. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

