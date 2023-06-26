Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 165,520 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.