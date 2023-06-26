United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in United Rentals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in United Rentals by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,257,000 after purchasing an additional 46,160 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in United Rentals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $404.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.39 and a 1-year high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $365.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.12.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

