United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

URI opened at $404.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.39 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.