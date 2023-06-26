United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

NYSE:URI opened at $404.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $365.30 and its 200-day moving average is $389.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.39 and a 12 month high of $481.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

