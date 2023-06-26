UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,492 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.2% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $31,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,114,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.68.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $477.00 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $485.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $444.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.39%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

