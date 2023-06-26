UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.0% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,114,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.4 %

UNH opened at $477.00 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $485.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.96.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.