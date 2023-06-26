UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,114,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. SVB Securities cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.68.

UNH stock opened at $477.00 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.96. The firm has a market cap of $444.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.39%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

