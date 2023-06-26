UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Milestone Resources Group Ltd

Milestone Resources Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 5.8% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $103,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,210,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after buying an additional 1,893,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,903,103,000 after buying an additional 851,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.68.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $477.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $485.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.39%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

