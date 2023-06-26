UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,210,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,903,103,000 after purchasing an additional 851,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $477.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $485.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $444.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.68.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.