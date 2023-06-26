Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Position Raised by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO opened at $111.30 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.21.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

