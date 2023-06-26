Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,597 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $76.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.16. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $78.60. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.27, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.75.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $227,834.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,721. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 473,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $28,534,650.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,382,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $227,834.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 554,499 shares of company stock worth $34,214,581. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.22.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

